Tristan Stubbs slams his maiden Test fifty against Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
Tristan Stubbs played a crucial knock for South Africa against Pakistan in the ongoing 2nd Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The 25-year-old powered the visitors past 200 on Day 3 after Pakistan racked up 333 in the first innings. He earlier added a 113-run stand with Tony de Zorzi to bolster the Proteas. However, SA suffered a middle-order collapse after his dismissal.
Knock
Stubbs departs for patient 76
South Africa started the Day 3 proceedings from their overnight score of 185/4. Asif Afridi gave Pakistan an early breakthrough in the form of Kyle Verreynne (10). However, Stubbs held his end and took the visitors past 200. In the 74th over, Asif finally trapped Stubbs in front. He departed for a patient 76 off 205 balls (6 fours and 1 six).
Stats
A look at his Test stats
As mentioned, Stubbs raced to his maiden half-century against Pakistan in Test cricket. Overall, this was his second Test fifty. Stubbs also has two hundreds in the format across 12 Tests (21 innings). He now has 596 Test runs at an average of 29.80 with the best score of 122. The Proteas batter is closing in on 1,800 runs in First-Class cricket.