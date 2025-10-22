Nat Sciver-Brunt completes 1,000 runs in ICC Women's World Cup
What's the story
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has etched her name in history books of the ICC Women's World Cup. The England skipper has completed 1,000 runs in the 50-over global event. She achieved the milestone with her 4th run in Match 23 of the Women's World Cup 2025 against Australia in Indore. Overall, she has become the 9th batter in Women's World Cup history with 1,000-plus runs.
Record
Sciver-Brunt joins these players
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing her 24th Women's World Cup match, Sciver-Brunt has achieved a milestone of 1,000-run mark. She owns 5 hundreds and 2 fifties. Sciver-Brunt has joined the likes of DA Hockley (1,501), Mithali Raj (1,321), JA Brittin (1,299), CM Edwards (1,231), Suzie Bates (1,208), BJ Clark (1,151), Harmanpreet Kaur (1,017) and Laura Wolvaardt (1,027) in terms of 1,000-plus World Cup runs.
Information
Sciver-Brunt falls for a paltry 7 against AUS-W
Sciver-Brunt perished for a paltry score of 7 in the match against Australia. She came to the middle when ENG-W ewere 90/2. She perished in the 23rd over, leaving her side reeling at 105/3.
Do you know?
1,003 World Cup runs for Sciver-Brunt
After 24 World Cup games, Sciver-Brunt has raced to a total of 1,003 runs at 52.78. She owns a strike rate of 96-plus. As mentioned, she has hammered 5 tons and 2 fifties.