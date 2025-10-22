The England skipper has completed 1,000 runs in the 50-over global event (Image Source: X/@cricketworldcup)

Nat Sciver-Brunt completes 1,000 runs in ICC Women's World Cup

By Rajdeep Saha 04:37 pm Oct 22, 202504:37 pm

What's the story

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has etched her name in history books of the ICC Women's World Cup. The England skipper has completed 1,000 runs in the 50-over global event. She achieved the milestone with her 4th run in Match 23 of the Women's World Cup 2025 against Australia in Indore. Overall, she has become the 9th batter in Women's World Cup history with 1,000-plus runs.