Rawalpindi Test: Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada record career-best scores

In a dramatic turn of events, South Africa 's lower order gave them a 71-run lead over Pakistan in the 2nd Test in Rawalpindi. Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada , both of whom recorded their career-best scores, led the Proteas to 404 on Day 3. Earlier, the hosts were bowled out for 333. Muthusamy returned unbeaten on 89, while Rabada scored his maiden Test half-century off just 38 balls.

Key contributions Muthusamy's innings crucial for South Africa Muthusamy's innings was crucial for South Africa, especially after they lost four wickets for just 50 runs in the morning session. They were down to 235/8 from their overnight score of 185/4. Muthusamy added a 71-run stand with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (30) and a whopping 98-run partnership with Rabada. On a patchy wicket, Muthusamy scored 89 off 155 balls. He struck 8 fours in his 214-minute stay. Meanwhile, Rabada departed for a 61-ball 71 (4 fours and 4 sixes).

Scores Career-best scores for Muthusamy, Rabada As mentioned, both Muthusamy and Rabada recorded their career-best scores in Test cricket. The former, who took 11 wickets in the series opener, slammed his second Test half-century. He now has 279 Test runs at an average of 46.50. Meanwhile, Rabada raced to his maiden half-century in Test cricket. His previous-best score in the format was 47. He went past 1,100 runs in Tests.