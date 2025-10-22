Will Hardik Pandya feature in SA series? All-rounder resumes training

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for a quadriceps injury. According to a report by The Times of India, the 32-year-old reached CoE last week but took a break for Diwali celebrations. He has since resumed training and is working toward full match fitness ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa.

Recovery progress Pandya's quadriceps injury The report added that Pandya's quadriceps injury, which he sustained during the 2025 T20 Asia Cup, does not require surgery. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his rehabilitation process at the CoE. The initial assessment of his condition did not raise any major concerns, and a timeline for his return was established last week, according to reports.

Impact of injury Impact of Pandya's absence Pandya's injury kept him out of the Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai and the ongoing Australia tour, which includes three ODIs and five T20Is. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged his absence as a major loss but also highlighted the opportunity for all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to get some game time in his absence.

Attributes Pandya sets the combination right Pandya has been an integral part of India's white-ball sides for almost a decade now. Having played 94 ODIs, he has scored 1,904 runs at a decent average of 32.82. His strike rate reads 110.89. This includes 11 fifties as his highest score in the format reads 92*. With the ball, he has taken 91 wickets at an economy of 5.60 (4W: 1). In the T20 Asia Cup, Pandya took four wickets besides playing crucial knocks.