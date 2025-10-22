Asif Afridi becomes oldest player with Test fifer on debut

At 38, Pakistan 's left-arm spinner, Asif Afridi, has become the oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Asif reached the landmark on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The spinner, who broke a record that had stood for nearly a century, took 6/79 as the Proteas were bowled out for 404.

Record broken Afridi's spell shifts Test momentum Asif first broke the 113-run stand between Tristan Stubbbs and Tony de Zorzi on Day 2. He trapped both of them in front. The left-arm spinner had also dismissed the dangerous Dewald Brevis by stumps. On the third morning, Asif removed Kyle Verreynne and Simon Harmer to record his fifer. His sixth wicket came in the form of Kagiso Rabada. He bowled 34.3 overs and took six wickets for 79 runs with six maidens.

Do you know? Asif tops this list At 38 years and 299 days, Asif is now the oldest player to record a fifer on Test debut. He went past England's CS Marriott, who took a fifer at 37 years and 332 days on his debut against West Indies in 1933.