Dharamshala International Film Festival 2025: Dates, lineup, and more

The 14th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held from October 30-November 2, at the Tibetan Children's Village in Upper Dharamshala. The festival has become a major platform for independent cinema in India over the past decade. This year, it will open with Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound , which is based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer.

Film details About 'Homebound' Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who want to become police officers. As they get closer to their goal, their friendship is tested by ambition and social pressures. The film has been called a "poignant exploration of ambition, loyalty, and the complex realities of rural India."

Festival significance DIFF directors on festival's journey Festival directors Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam emphasized DIFF's organic growth. They said in a statement, "We never set out to become one of the most prominent independent festivals in the country." "We simply believed that meaningful cinema deserved a home in the mountains." This year, DIFF will continue to partner with the Sydney Film Festival to screen two acclaimed Australian films: Lesbian Space Princess and The Wolves Always Come at Night.