'Homebound' review: Don't miss Neeraj Ghaywan's piercing, poetic drama

Neeraj Ghaywan 's Homebound, which will represent India at the Oscars next year, is an exquisite piece of art. It's made with such tenderness, heart, and hope that it's impossible not to like it. It takes courage to call out the systemic oppression that corrodes India, and Ghaywan does it with finesse. Homebound breaks your heart, sews it back, and then breaks it again.

Plot It follows two best friends in rural India The film, which draws from a true story, follows Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa), two childhood friends from a North Indian village who aspire to join the police force. The drama also explores their struggle with caste and religious discrimination, and the challenges they encounter while walking back home from the city during the COVID-19 lockdown.

#1 You're connected to the characters throughout the movie The stirring drama pulls you into its world from the first frame and refuses to let go till the last. A tear-jerker without ever being melodramatic, this sensitive, rustic drama pulls at your heartstrings. Ghaywan's visceral film evokes such potent emotions that you're instantly connected to the characters. There's a seething rage in the protagonists, yes, but the film never becomes action or monologue-heavy.

#2 Khatter and Jethwa do justice to their author-backed roles The choice of the lead actors is interesting. Khatter and Jethwa straddle both cinematic worlds (mainstream and artistic) with ease, and their haunting, committed performances let the film soar. During the climax, which features the movie's most heartbreaking moment, Khatter delivers an unbelievably haunting performance that places him miles ahead of his contemporaries. Their craft is the very backbone of Homebound.

#3 It's completely raw and unflinching There is a beautiful stillness in Homebound that lends it an unscripted, documentary feel (similar to All We Imagine As Light and Girls Will Be Girls). The first scene features a tractor, followed by a train: There's constant cacophony, noise, and movement, and travel becomes Homebound's most striking, dominating metaphor. It's almost as if Ghaywan says: in this country, nobody is ever at ease.

#4 A beautiful ode to friendship Shoaib and Chandan struggle to set foot in the train, a concrete home is an almost impossible dream, and eventually, practicality trumps their passion. The director paints a tender portrait of their friendship, and you feel a lump in your throat each time they face a new obstacle. This is Shoaib and Chandan's story, but it can also be yours and your best friend's.

#5 Emotional, yes, but doesn't manipulate your feelings At 122 minutes, Homebound seldom drags, and even though the movie, in parts, is heartwrenching, Ghaywan never, not once, begs for your tears. Additionally, though I found Chandan's girlfriend, Sudha's (Janhvi Kapoor), track unnecessary, thankfully, it doesn't take anything from the film's beauty. Homebound feels unapologetically real, with moments plucked from daily life, and captures multiple themes without one subplot eating into another.