What's the story

In 2020, a picture of two men amid India's first wave of COVID-19 lockdown caught the attention of Basharat Peer, an international opinion editor at The New York Times.

The picture showed a young man cradling his friend, who collapsed due to heatstroke on a highway.

Struck by the powerful image, Peer traveled across Uttar Pradesh to find the men—Mohammad Saiyub and Amrit Kumar.

Their story, published in NYT's Opinion section in July 2020, gave birth to Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound.