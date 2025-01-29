Gabriel Macht, family have left US; but won't reveal where
What's the story
Gabriel Macht, the 53-year-old actor famous for his role in the hit legal drama Suits, has left the US with his family.
Plus, he doesn't want to reveal his new location.
Speaking to People magazine, he said: "I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps."
He added that they are currently "exploring the world."
Family focus
Macht's decision to leave was influenced by family
Macht, who has been on a "long break" from acting since Suits concluded in 2019, said his decision to leave the US was largely driven by his family.
He and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, have two kids—daughter Satine (17) and son Luca (10).
"Right before COVID-19, we wanted to take the kids out of school and homeschool them," he shared.
Career shift
Macht's new venture and potential return to 'Suits'
After appearing in all nine seasons of Suits (2011-2019), Macht has taken a new career path as a creative partner and executive shareholder in Bear Fight Whiskey.
But he is open to reuniting with his Suits family in the upcoming spinoff, Suits: LA.
"I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now...and this was my time to really raise my kids and do this creative stuff, like Bear Fight," he said.
Character outlook
Macht's vision for his character in 'Suits: LA'
Macht has also shared his vision for his character, Harvey Specter, in the upcoming Suits spinoff.
He told E! News, "He's only doing pro bono work. I think he works for the people."
Macht also suggested that Specter might have more time to pursue his interests, saying: "He's a distiller and he tastes whiskeys."