Will 'Suits: LA' 'ruin' the original? Creator addresses fans' fears
What's the story
Aaron Korsh, the creator of the popular legal drama Suits, has addressed fans' fears regarding the upcoming spinoff series, Suits: LA.
In a recent social media interaction, he replied to a fan who was worried that the new show might "ruin" the original's legacy.
"Not trying to replace our beloved originals. Just a new crew working in a different city handling different kinds of cases," Korsh reassured.
Fan expectations
Korsh urged fans to give 'Suits: LA' a fair chance
Korsh also acknowledged fans' longing for the original cast.
He said, "It seems like people are all wishing it was the originals back." "I expected this and can't blame them. I can only hope they give #SuitsLA an open-minded try. If they do, I really believe they will grow to love it."
The original Suits series aired on USA Network from 2011 to 2019 and became hugely popular on Netflix in 2023.
Spinoff details
'Suits: LA' features new cast and storyline
The spinoff series, also helmed by Korsh, stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg.
The story follows Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who now represents powerful clients in Los Angeles.
Amid a crisis at his firm, he must embrace a role he once despised to ensure survival.
The show premieres on February 23 on NBC.
Fan engagement
Korsh also revealed Gabriel Macht will return
After the trailer dropped, Korsh took to Instagram to quell fans' doubts about the spinoff.
He praised the new cast, saying, "I think if people watch it and give it a chance they will love it."
He also stressed that while there might be some overlap with the original, Suits: LA is "100% its own thing."
Korsh also revealed that Gabriel Macht—a mainstay of the original Suits cast—will be returning as Harvey Specter.
