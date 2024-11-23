Summarize Simplifying... In short "Suits: LA", a spin-off of the popular series "Suits", is set to premiere on February 23.

The show will focus on Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor turned LA lawyer, played by Stephen Amell.

While Meghan Markle, a former cast member, has confirmed she won't be returning to the franchise, fans can expect a guest appearance from Gabriel Macht's character, Specter. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Suits: LA' will feature Gabriel Macht

'Suits: LA': Returning cast, new additions, premiere date—all to know

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Nov 23, 202402:10 am

What's the story Gabriel Macht, the star of the popular legal drama Suits, is all set to reprise his role as Harvey Specter in the upcoming NBC spinoff, Suits: LA. Macht will return to his role for a three-episode arc in the new series, according to Deadline. Ever since Suits: LA was announced last year, there has been speculation about original cast members returning for the follow-up series. Here's what we know about the series so far.

Character fit

Macht's character aligns with 'Suits: LA' premise

Macht's character, Specter, has a similar backstory to Ted Black (Stephen Amell), the lead character in Suits: LA. Both characters are former New York prosecutors. In an Instagram teaser video, Macht teased Specter helping "an old friend in need." This guest arc doesn't indicate that Macht will be joining Suits: LA full-time, since his nine-season run on Suits ended in 2019. After the series finale, he took a break from acting and moved with his family to the UK.

Series details

'Suits: LA' plot and premiere date

Suits: LA centers on Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who now represents the powerful in Los Angeles. His firm is on the verge of a crisis, compelling him to take on a role he's always loathed. The series gradually unveils the circumstances that drove Black to leave everything behind and start afresh. Produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group), Suits: LA premieres on February 23.

Cast members

Meet the other cast members

Amell aside, Josh McDermitt will portray Lane, the other half of the law firm Ted Lane Law, in the upcoming series. Lex Scott, known for Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart, will play Rollins, a sharp and determined rising star at the firm. Troy Winbush takes on the role of Kevin, a former FBI agent and longtime friend of Ted's, now working as a private detective. Bryan Greenberg will play Rick Dodsen, adding to the dynamic cast.

Potential return

Will Meghan Markle return to the 'Suits' universe?

Meghan Markle, who departed from the original show in 2017 after seven seasons, had already retired from acting before marrying Prince Harry. During their engagement interview, she explained, "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change." Despite stepping down from their roles as working members of the British Royal Family, Markle has made it clear she doesn't plan to return to acting. "I'm done," she told Variety in 2022.