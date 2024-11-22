Salman Khan-Atlee's next is an epic reincarnation drama: Report
Salman Khan and director Atlee are said to be teaming up for an ambitious project, tentatively titled A6. The film is being touted as a "mega-budget two-hero epic saga" and is expected to go on floors by summer 2025. Sources close to the development have said that the film will be a reincarnation action drama set in two different eras: Past and present.
'Salman presented like never before in the avatar of warrior'
A source told Pinkvilla, "Atlee has been working on a mega-budget reincarnation drama for the last one year, which is set in two distinct eras - past and present." "The filmmaker is looking to have a strong, never-seen-before period set up with breath-taking visuals of a fictional world." "It's going to be Salman Khan presented like never before in the avatar of a warrior in the period era."
Atlee's ambitious project to feature parallel lead
The source further revealed that Atlee is eyeing either Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth for the parallel lead opposite Khan. If this casting decision goes through, it could be one of the biggest casting coups of modern cinema. However, the final word on the same is yet to be confirmed. The film will be produced by Sun Pictures and shot over a year from the summer of 2025.
'A6' to mark Khan's return to the reincarnation genre
The upcoming film will be Khan's return to the reincarnation genre after his 1995 release, Karan Arjun, which was re-released in theaters on Friday (November 22). Apart from this project, Khan is also set to make an extended cameo in the Christmas 2025 release, Baby John with Varun Dhawan. The official announcement for A6 is expected next year and it is being touted as Khan's big-ticket release on the big screen in 2026.