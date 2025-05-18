What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has stirred up a storm by calling only MS Dhoni's fans 'real.'

He said so during chat on JioStar, ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The former spinner implied that other players' fanbases also have a 'paid' component.

"If any cricketer has real fans, it is Dhoni," he said emphatically, adding, "The rest are paid."