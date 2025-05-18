'MS Dhoni's fans real, others paid': Former cricketers stir controversy
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has stirred up a storm by calling only MS Dhoni's fans 'real.'
He said so during chat on JioStar, ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.
The former spinner implied that other players' fanbases also have a 'paid' component.
"If any cricketer has real fans, it is Dhoni," he said emphatically, adding, "The rest are paid."
Harbhajan's comments during IPL 2025 season resumption
Harbhajan's comments came just ahead of IPL 2025 season resumption.
He further clarified his position by saying, "I think the most genuine fans are the ones MS Dhoni has. The rest are mostly manufactured, especially nowadays when social media is half paid. But Dhoni's fans are the real ones."
This statement has sparked controversy among cricket enthusiasts, leading to discussions regarding the authenticity of fan loyalty in the sport.
Aakash Chopra's response and fan reactions
Aakash Chopra, another former cricketer present during the discussion, advised Harbhajan against speaking "so much truth."
This has sparked speculation if Harbhajan's statement was a jab at Virat Kohli's fans. They had turned up in huge numbers to honor the star batter after his recent retirement from Test cricket.
Despite RCB-KKR match washout in Bengaluru, Kohli's supporters wore his Test whites as a tribute.
WATCH: What Harbhajan said
harbhajan singhin-directly Targeted Virat fans? as Paid instagram fans
Dhoni unlikely to retire after IPL 2025: Report
Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, continues to make his presence felt at 43.
As per latest reports, he isn't planning to retire after the ongoing IPL season.
Despite CSK's disappointing performance this season, there has been no official word regarding his retirement.
He has been leading the Super Kings in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is out with injury.