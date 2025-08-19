'TMKOC' introduces a new permanent family, the Binjolas
What's the story
The long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has introduced a new permanent family, the Binjolas, to Gokuldham Society. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi announced this exciting development in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. The Ratan-Roopa family from Jaipur is set to bring fresh stories and a unique cultural flavor to the show.
New dynamics
Meet the new characters
The Binjola family consists of Ratan (Kuldeep Gor), who owns a saree shop, his wife Roopa (Dharti Bhatt), a homemaker and social media influencer, and their children Veer and Bansari. Modi said the new characters will seamlessly blend into the show, adding more warmth, humor, and cultural diversity. He emphasized that this casting decision aligns with his vision for the sitcom.
Show continuity
Essence of show will remain unchanged
The casting process was meticulous, with Modi and his team searching for actors who could embody the show's signature family vibe. He assured fans that while they will be introduced to new storylines, the essence of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will remain unchanged. "I am confident they will add a unique flavor to the narrative and open up engaging new storylines," he said.
Cast selection
Modi assures fans about new characters
Modi further added, "After months of careful casting, we selected this team for their dedication, sincerity, and strong understanding of a family-oriented daily comedy show." "Just as Jethalal, Bhide, Madhavi, Babita Ji, Abdul, and all the other beloved characters became a part of your everyday lives, I believe this family too will soon find a special place in your hearts."