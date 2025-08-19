'TMKOC' introduces a new permanent family, the Binjolas

The long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has introduced a new permanent family, the Binjolas, to Gokuldham Society. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi announced this exciting development in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. The Ratan-Roopa family from Jaipur is set to bring fresh stories and a unique cultural flavor to the show.

New dynamics Meet the new characters The Binjola family consists of Ratan (Kuldeep Gor), who owns a saree shop, his wife Roopa (Dharti Bhatt), a homemaker and social media influencer, and their children Veer and Bansari. Modi said the new characters will seamlessly blend into the show, adding more warmth, humor, and cultural diversity. He emphasized that this casting decision aligns with his vision for the sitcom.

Show continuity Essence of show will remain unchanged The casting process was meticulous, with Modi and his team searching for actors who could embody the show's signature family vibe. He assured fans that while they will be introduced to new storylines, the essence of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will remain unchanged. "I am confident they will add a unique flavor to the narrative and open up engaging new storylines," he said.