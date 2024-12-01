Harbhajan Singh chooses this actor for his biopic
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has revealed that he would like Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to play him if his life were to be made into a movie. The sportsman is currently writing his biography and thinks Kaushal would be an "ideal choice" to play him. "I think Vicky Kaushal would be an ideal choice. Both he and I are from the same district and speak the same language," he told ETimes.
Singh's views on sports biopics and their societal impact
Singh also said he loves sports biopics as they are a source of inspiration. "Such films are very important for society... Anyone who comes from a small village or a humble background, which seems unachievable, and then becomes a very big thing is an inspiration." He also praised Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, which is based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.
Singh's journey from humble beginnings to cricket stardom
Singh, who is a native of Jalandhar, opened up about his journey in the interview. He said, "When I was growing up, I had nothing but a dream... I didn't even have a cycle. Today, I can say that God has provided me with everything." "If it can happen to me anyone can achieve it provided they put in the hard work."
Singh's transition from cricket to commentary
Apart from his writing pursuits, Singh has also moved into a new avatar as a cricket commentator. He finds this job easier than playing cricket and loves being an ambassador of the game. "Being an ambassador of the game brings me joy, and staying connected with cricket makes me happy," he said. "Without cricket, my existence would be zero."