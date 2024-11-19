Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a film led by Vikrant Massey, has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, endorsed by CM Yadav who encouraged his ministers and MPs to watch it.

'The Sabarmati Report': Vikrant Massey-led film declared tax-free in MP

By Tanvi Gupta 04:52 pm Nov 19, 202404:52 pm

What's the story The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that The Sabarmati Report, a film based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, will be tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement and also said he plans to watch the movie. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film stars Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in key roles and explores events that triggered riots in Gujarat.

Film endorsement

'The Sabarmati Report' is a very good movie: CM Yadav

CM Yadav endorsed the film at a press conference in Bhopal, saying, "The Sabarmati Report is a very good movie. I will go to watch the movie myself." He also urged his ministers, MLAs, and MPs to watch the film and hoped the tax exemption would allow more people to watch it. He called the Godhra incident a "dark chapter of the past" and thought this film would reveal the truth about it.

High-profile commendations

'The Sabarmati Report' received praise from PM Modi, Amit Shah

The film has also been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. On Sunday, PM Modi praised the film for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history." Echoing these sentiments, Shah praised the movie's courage in exposing the truth behind this tragic event. Despite a dip in earnings on its first Monday, The Sabarmati Report had earned an estimated ₹7.45 crore by its fourth day in India.