Summarize Simplifying... In short Helena Luke, who had a brief four-month marriage with Mithun Chakraborty in 1979, has passed away.

Luke, who later described the marriage as a "nightmare", is remembered for her roles in Bollywood films like Mard and Do Gulaab.

She spent her final years in the US, leaving a lasting impact on the Indian film industry.

By Tanvi Gupta 02:46 pm Nov 04, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Helena Luke, the first wife of Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winner Mithun Chakraborty and a famous Bollywood actor, died in the US on Sunday, reportedly Her close friend, dancer-actor Kalpana Iyer, shared the news of her demise on social media. Per reports, she died battling an unknown illness. In her last social media post on Facebook, she wrote about feeling uneasy and confused: "Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why...discombobulated."

Personal life

Luke's brief marriage to Chakraborty

Luke was married to Chakraborty in 1979 for just four months, a time she later called a "hazy dream" in an interview with Stardust Magazine. She regretted the marriage, saying Chakraborty "brainwashed me into believing that he was the man for me, unfortunately, he succeeded. I'll never go back to him even if he is the richest guy around. I haven't even asked for alimony, it was a nightmare." Meanwhile, Chakraborty married former actor Yogeeta Bali in the same year.

Revelation

'He was extremely immature...'

Further, Luke reportedly shared, "He was extremely immature, and though I was years younger than him, I felt much older. He was very possessive and accused me of seeing my ex-boyfriend Javed on the sly. I used to go blue in the face trying to convince him that I didn't, but couldn't succeed in eradicating his deep-rooted suspicious nature." "It was only later that I realized he had a guilt complex," she stated.

Career legacy

Luke's Bollywood career and lasting impact

Born in Mumbai, Luke later moved to the US where she spent her last years. She is fondly remembered for her role opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the 1985 film Mard. Her other memorable performances include films like Do Gulaab (1983), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983), and Bhai Aakhir Bhai Hota Hai (1982). These roles have left an indelible mark on Bollywood, showcasing her talent and charm. May she rest in peace.