The film, which marks Rajinikanth's reunion with Bachchan after 32 years, is also expected to break North American premiere records, potentially earning over $1 million on its first day.

With a star-studded cast and international anticipation, 'Vettaiyan' is poised to make a significant impact at the box office.

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' eyes massive opening; current collection stands at ₹8cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:27 pm Oct 07, 202401:27 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film Vettaiyan, which stars superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, will hit the screens on Thursday, October 10. The film's trailer has already received over 11 million views in just four days since its release. Early ticket sales indicate a strong opening for the movie, which is expected to break the records set by Rajinikanth's last blockbuster Jailer.

'Vettaiyan' marks Rajinikanth-Bachchan's reunion after 32 years

Vettaiyan also marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Bachchan after 32 years, their last collaboration being Mukul S Anand's Hum. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also features Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles. The music of Vettaiyan has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

'Vettaiyan' pre-release collections near ₹8cr mark

With just three days to go for its release, Vettaiyan is already on its way to a Day 1 collection of ₹8cr across all languages. Till now, the movie has reportedly sold 1.68 lakh tickets, raking in ₹3.36cr, and earned another ₹4.43cr from block bookings. This takes its pre-release collection to ₹7.79cr. The film's collection is likely to grow as the release date nears.

'Vettaiyan' set to break North American premiere records

In North America, Vettaiyan is likely to earn more than $1 million from its Day 1 shows, possibly breaking the record of Jailer which earned $8,02,000. This shows that the film is not just awaited in India but also has a huge international audience waiting for its release. The final box office numbers will tell if Vettaiyan is able to exceed these expectations and set new records.