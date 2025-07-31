Google plans its largest Asian data center in Andhra Pradesh

Google is set to invest a whopping $6 billion in a new 1-gigawatt (GW) data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The facility will be the largest of its kind in Asia , both in terms of capacity and investment size. The project is part of Google's broader multi-billion-dollar expansion plan for its data center portfolio across Asia, including countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Sustainable investment Data center to run on renewable energy The new data center in Visakhapatnam will also include $2 billion worth of renewable energy capacity. This green energy will be used to power the facility, two government sources from Andhra Pradesh told Reuters. The move is part of Google's commitment to sustainability and its strategy to build data centers that are environmentally friendly while meeting high-volume power requirements.

Future plans Andhra Pradesh plans to build 6GW data centers Andhra Pradesh's IT minister, Nara Lokesh, has said that the state has already secured investments in data centers with a total capacity of 1.6GW. The state plans to build 6GW of data centers over the next five years, starting from nearly zero today. He expects these initial data centers to be operational within 24 months, surpassing India's current total operational capacity of 1.4GW.