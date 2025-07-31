INR sees worst monthly decline in 3 years: Here's why

Market outlook

RBI intervenes to prop up rupee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is said to have intervened to prop up the rupee yesterday and today, albeit not aggressively. Traders fear that without any positive developments in US-India trade talks, the rupee could fall below its record low of 87.95. QuantEco economists predict that the rupee may weaken toward 89.50 levels by March, due to a recovery in dollar sentiment and heightened global geo-economic uncertainties.