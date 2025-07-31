Uber now offers intercity services across 3,000 routes in India
What's the story
Uber has announced a major expansion of its intercity service in India, now covering over 3,000 routes. The company plans to continue this growth trend over the next year. The announcement was made by Shweta Mantri, head of Rider Verticals at Uber India and South Asia. The expansion is aimed at making intercity travel more convenient for users across the country.
New offering
Uber Intercity Motorhomes launched
Along with the route expansion, Uber has also launched a new service called Uber Intercity Motorhomes. The service is available for a limited period, from August 7 to September 6, and can be booked for trips starting from Delhi-NCR. Each motorhome comes with a driver and helper and can accommodate four to five riders comfortably.
Enhanced travel
Motorhomes equipped with TV, lavatory, microwave
The new Intercity Motorhomes come with a range of amenities to make long-distance journeys more comfortable. These include entertainment and convenience facilities like a television, lavatory, microwave, and mini-refrigerator. The move is part of Uber's efforts to enhance the overall travel experience for its users on intercity routes in India.