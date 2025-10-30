Abhishek Nayar replaces Chandrakant Pandit as KKR coach: Details here

Former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar has been named as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. A senior source within the franchise confirmed the decision to Cricbuzz. An official announcement regarding Nayar's appointment was later made by the Knight Riders. Nayar has replaced Chandrakant Pandit, who served as KKR's head coach for three seasons, including the championship-winning year of 2024.

Twitter Post KKR make it official A new dawn is upon us 💜☀ pic.twitter.com/hQZLFSuaCm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 30, 2025

Coaching credentials Nayar's coaching philosophy and experience Nayar, 42, is known for his modern and innovative approach to coaching. He has been part of KKR's support staff for half a decade, except for the 2025 season when he was with the Indian team. His one-on-one training sessions have yielded impressive results with several Indian players, including KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rohit Sharma, among others. Rohit has often credited Nayar for his recent resurgence in form.

Coaching journey Nayar's approach and support staff at KKR Before he was appointed KKR head coach, Nayar served as an assistant coach with Team India for a year. He is known for his holistic and player-centric approach to coaching. At KKR, Nayar will join the existing coaching group, including mentor Dwayne Bravo. The franchise is also eyeing a replacement for bowling coach Bharat Arun, who parted ways earlier this year to join Lucknow Super Giants.