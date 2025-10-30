2nd T20I: Pakistan aim to bounce back against South Africa

Pakistan will face South Africa in the second T20I of their five-match series on October 31. The match is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting at 8:30pm IST. In the first T20I, South Africa's Reeza Hendricks scored a brilliant half-century and played a crucial role, helping the visitors secure a comprehensive 55-run victory over Pakistan. Here is the preview of the second game.

Match recap Recap of the 1st T20I In the first T20I, South Africa posted a strong total of 194/9, thanks to Hendricks's 60 and contributions from Quinton de Kock (23), Tony de Zorzi (33), and George Linde (36) Despite Mohammad Nawaz's late fightback with a three-wicket haul and a 36-run knock, Pakistan fell short in their chase. Saim Ayub (37) was the only other Pakistan batter to score over 30. Babar Azam was dismissed for a second-ball duck.

Pitch report Pitch report of Gaddafi Stadium The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is known to favor batters, especially in limited-overs cricket. It offers consistent bounce and pace, allowing batters to play their shots freely. The fast outfield also aids well-timed strokes in reaching the boundary easily. This makes it a high-scoring venue for matches. As mentioned, the game will get underway at 8:30pm IST.

Historical stats Overall head-to-head record (T20Is) Speaking of history, Pakistan and South Africa have played a total of 25 T20I matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these, Pakistan has won 12 while South Africa have emerged victorious in 13. The first-ever fixture between the two teams was held on February 2, 2007, where South Africa had won. At home, the Men in Green have two wins and as many defeats against the Proteas unit.

Team line-ups Predicted playing XIs of both teams Pakistan's predicted playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed. South Africa's predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.