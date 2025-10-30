Historic first! India-SA Test to have tea break before lunch

In a historic first, the second Test match between India and South Africa will have players taking a tea break before lunch, as per Indian Express. The match will be played at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from November 22. The change is due to the region's early sunrise and sunset times. This is the first time a tea break will be taken before lunch in Test cricket history.

Match timings New schedule for Guwahati Test The Guwahati Test will have a unique schedule, with the first session running from 9:00-11:00am and a tea break from 11:00-11:20am. The second session will run from 11:20am to 1:20pm followed by a lunch break until 2:00pm. The final session of play will be held between 2:00-4:00pm. This schedule is different from the traditional one where lunch comes before tea in India.

Strategy Traditional Test match timings in India A source from the board explained that the early tea break is aimed at maximizing game time on the field. The decision was taken keeping in mind Guwahati's early sunset and sunrise timings. Traditionally, Test matches in India start at 9:30am with a 40-minute lunch break from 11:30am-12:10pm followed by a second session and then a 20-minute tea break from 2:10pm-2:30pm before resuming play for the final session until around 4:30pm.