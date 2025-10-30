Video: Drunk Gujarat teacher drags bikers under car for 1.5km

A primary school teacher in Gujarat has been arrested after a hit-and-run incident that left one dead and another critically injured. The incident took place on the Modasa-Lunawada Road, NH-48, Mahisagar district. The accused driver, Manish Patel, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Collision aftermath Viral video shows shocking moment According to authorities, Patel's car hit the motorcycle carrying Dineshbhai Charel, 50, and his 21-year-old brother, Sunil Machar. But instead of stopping, Patel continued to drive, trapping the motorcycle on the front of the vehicle and dragging both riders for around 1.5km. A viral video of the incident shows one victim falling off the bike as his hand goes under the car's wheels.

Public action Victims were taken to hospital Other motorists tried to stop Patel, with one family recording the scene and forcing him to halt. Aakash Nathani, who was travelling with his family, said he stopped the vehicle. "He was not in his senses. He even asked what the problem was. Strict action should be taken against him," he said. The victims were rushed to civil hospitals in Lunawada and Godhra. Tragically, Sunil succumbed to his injuries, while Dinesh is critically injured.