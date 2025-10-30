Next Article
UP: 4 men vandalize temples, spray-paint provocative slogans over land dispute
India
In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, four men were arrested for allegedly vandalizing five temples and spray-painting provocative graffiti on the walls.
Police say this wasn't just random mischief—apparently, it was all about a land dispute, with the aim to stir up trouble between communities.
Accused in custody, case under investigation
The accused—Zeeshanth Singh, Akash Saraswat, Dilip Sharma, and Abhishek Saraswat—are in custody and facing serious charges for promoting enmity.
Investigations are ongoing with forensic tests and CCTV checks. After tensions rose locally, police have increased security in the area.
An earlier case against another community will now be withdrawn as more details came out.