Operational revenue jumped 54.4% year-on-year, reaching ₹5,561 crore in Q2

Swiggy delivers ₹1,092cr Q2 loss, up 74% from last year

By Mudit Dube 04:56 pm Oct 30, 202504:56 pm

What's the story

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy reported today that its net loss for Q2 FY26 widened 74.4% year-on-year, rising to ₹1,092 crore from ₹626 crore in the same quarter last year. This comes despite a massive increase in its revenue. The company's operational revenue jumped 54.4% year-on-year, reaching ₹5,561 crore in Q2, up from ₹3,601 crore in the same period last year.