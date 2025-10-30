Swiggy delivers ₹1,092cr Q2 loss, up 74% from last year
What's the story
Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy reported today that its net loss for Q2 FY26 widened 74.4% year-on-year, rising to ₹1,092 crore from ₹626 crore in the same quarter last year. This comes despite a massive increase in its revenue. The company's operational revenue jumped 54.4% year-on-year, reaching ₹5,561 crore in Q2, up from ₹3,601 crore in the same period last year.
Business performance
Food delivery and quick commerce revenue see significant growth
Swiggy's Food Delivery business reported a revenue of ₹1,923 crore during the quarter, up from ₹1,577 crore last year. Meanwhile, the Quick Commerce revenue saw a steep rise to ₹980 crore from ₹490 crore on a year-on-year basis. Swiggy's total expenses rose nearly 56% year-on-year to ₹6,711 crore in Q2, up from ₹4,309 crore a year ago and ₹6,244 crore in the previous quarter.
Market reaction
Swiggy shares close lower ahead of earnings announcement
Ahead of the earnings announcement, Swiggy's shares on NSE closed 0.23% lower at ₹418 per share. The stock remained above its IPO price of ₹390 but has seen a decline of 23% so far in 2025. Swiggy's board is scheduled to meet on November 7 to review a ₹10,000 crore fundraise plan through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).