Canara Bank's Q2 profit jumps 19% despite dip in interest

Deposits and loans both grew around 13%, with domestic deposits now at nearly ₹14 lakh crore. The bank's asset quality improved too—bad loans dropped to 2.35%. Lending picked up across retail, agriculture, and MSME sectors, helping Canara Bank 's shares touch a fresh 52-week high on October 30.

A real-world lesson in banking

It's not every day you see a major bank boost profits even when interest earnings slip.

For anyone interested in finance or the stock market, this is a real-world lesson in how strong business growth and cleaner balance sheets can make all the difference.