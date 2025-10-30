Canara Bank's Q2 profit jumps 19% despite dip in interest
Canara Bank just posted a strong 19% jump in net profit for Q2 FY26, reaching ₹4,774 crore—even though its core interest income dipped a bit.
The bank also saw its total income and pre-tax profits rise solidly.
Deposits and loans both grew around 13%, with domestic deposits now at nearly ₹14 lakh crore.
The bank's asset quality improved too—bad loans dropped to 2.35%.
Lending picked up across retail, agriculture, and MSME sectors, helping Canara Bank's shares touch a fresh 52-week high on October 30.
A real-world lesson in banking
It's not every day you see a major bank boost profits even when interest earnings slip.
For anyone interested in finance or the stock market, this is a real-world lesson in how strong business growth and cleaner balance sheets can make all the difference.