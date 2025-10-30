Swiggy's revenue up 54% in Q2, but losses widen

Swiggy's rapid growth is driven by higher order volumes and the expansion of its quick delivery services. But costs are rising even faster—so profits are still out of reach.

Swiggy's numbers show how tough the food delivery game is in India: growing fast is exciting, but making real money is still a challenge.

For anyone watching startups or thinking about the business side of your favorite apps, this story says a lot about what it takes to compete in such a crowded space.