TCS's new data center subsidiary to invest $6.5B in India
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has set up a new subsidiary, HyperVault Data Center, aiming to build up to 1 gigawatt of data center capacity across India in the next 5-7 years.
With over $6.5 billion on the table, this project is all about supporting AI and government data needs with cutting-edge infrastructure and tech services.
TCS is betting big on local data center demand
India's demand for homegrown data centers is growing rapidly, thanks to AI startups, deeptech players, and government projects—all keen on keeping their data local.
TCS wants to tap into this fast-growing market and expects the new business to start bringing in revenue within two years.
What's the plan for HyperVault?
TCS plans to invest roughly $1 billion for every 150 MW phase of HyperVault.
They'll handle the core infrastructure while clients take care of their own computing and storage—letting each focus on what they do best.