TCS's new data center subsidiary to invest $6.5B in India Business Oct 30, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has set up a new subsidiary, HyperVault Data Center, aiming to build up to 1 gigawatt of data center capacity across India in the next 5-7 years.

With over $6.5 billion on the table, this project is all about supporting AI and government data needs with cutting-edge infrastructure and tech services.