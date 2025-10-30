Hyundai India's Q2 profit rises 14% to ₹1,572cr
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has reported a 14% increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY2026. The company's net profit stood at ₹1,572 crore during the period, compared to ₹1,375 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by strong overseas demand for its vehicles, despite a decline in domestic car sales.
Financial performance
Revenue from operations up by 1.2% YoY
Along with the profit, Hyundai Motor India's revenue from operations also saw a marginal rise of 1.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹17,461 crore. The company's total income for the quarter under review rose to ₹17,692 crore from ₹17,453 crore in the same period last year. However, Hyundai's total expenses were slightly lower at ₹15,566 crore as compared to ₹15,603 crore in Q2 FY25.
Market strategy
Exports grew by 21.5%
Despite facing pressure from a slowdown in domestic demand, Hyundai's exports grew by 21.5%. The company's SUVs, which usually have higher profit margins, accounted for 71% of its total sales volumes in the quarter. To combat competition and changing consumer preferences, Hyundai has announced a $5 billion investment plan over five years to expand its portfolio with hybrid models, EVs, and luxury brand Genesis.