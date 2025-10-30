Hyundai India's Q2 profit rises 14% to ₹1,572cr

Financial performance

Revenue from operations up by 1.2% YoY

Along with the profit, Hyundai Motor India's revenue from operations also saw a marginal rise of 1.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹17,461 crore. The company's total income for the quarter under review rose to ₹17,692 crore from ₹17,453 crore in the same period last year. However, Hyundai's total expenses were slightly lower at ₹15,566 crore as compared to ₹15,603 crore in Q2 FY25.