Is 'King' teaser coming on SRK's birthday?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan held an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, where he answered various questions from fans. One user asked him what they should do in preparation for his upcoming film King, to which the actor gave a cheeky reply: "Ab sab khula chodhh doh... (Now just leave everything open)." He also dropped a big hint about King's teaser dropping on his 60th birthday!
Teaser update
What SRK said about teaser release date
When another fan asked if the King teaser is coming out on November 2 (SRK's birthday), Khan replied in his signature witty style, "Abhi Title toh announce kiya nahi officially...tum Teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!! (The title hasn't been officially announced yet...how did you get to the teaser!)." This suggests that while rumors have been going gaga that the film's first look and teaser will come this week, most likely we are getting the title announcement at best.
Film details
Know about 'King'
The anticipation for King, SRK's big-budget action film, has been building up for a while. The movie features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, and Suhana Khan. It is directed by Siddharth Anand who previously worked with Khan on the blockbuster Pathaan.