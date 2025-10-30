Is 'King' teaser coming on SRK's birthday? 

Teaser update

What SRK said about teaser release date

When another fan asked if the King teaser is coming out on November 2 (SRK's birthday), Khan replied in his signature witty style, "Abhi Title toh announce kiya nahi officially...tum Teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!! (The title hasn't been officially announced yet...how did you get to the teaser!)." This suggests that while rumors have been going gaga that the film's first look and teaser will come this week, most likely we are getting the title announcement at best.