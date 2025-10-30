Next Article
'Hedda' review: Tessa Thompson shines in modern classic adaptation
Entertainment
Tessa Thompson leads a fresh adaptation of Ibsen's Hedda, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Set in the 1950s, the film follows Hedda Gabler as she faces the pressures of married life and reconnects with her ex, Eileen Lovborg, sparking drama and tough choices about freedom and identity.
Thompson leads a talented cast in this striking drama
Directed by Nia DaCosta, Hedda features Imogen Poots, Nina Hoss, and Nicholas Pinnock alongside Thompson.
The movie stands out for its emotional depth, striking visuals, and strong performances—though reactions are mixed (IMDb: 5.8).
If you're into modern spins on classics or stories about breaking free from expectations, this might be worth a watch.