'Hedda' review: Tessa Thompson shines in modern classic adaptation Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Tessa Thompson leads a fresh adaptation of Ibsen's Hedda, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in the 1950s, the film follows Hedda Gabler as she faces the pressures of married life and reconnects with her ex, Eileen Lovborg, sparking drama and tough choices about freedom and identity.