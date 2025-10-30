Next Article
Emma Stone shaves her head for 'Bugonia' in single take
Entertainment
Emma Stone went all in for her new movie "Bugonia," shaving her head on camera in a single take with four cameras rolling.
She admitted feeling a little nervous at first, but the director noted that she really loved the experience and felt very free.
The film hits theaters this Friday.
'Bugonia's plot and significance of head-shaving scene
In "Bugonia," Stone's character gets kidnapped by two men who think she's an alien that can communicate through her hair—a wild twist that ties into the film's exploration of belief, identity, and freedom vs control.
The head-shaving moment is a major turning point in the story.