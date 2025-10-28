Babar Azam set to dethrone Rohit as highest run-getter (T20Is) 

Veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam is in line to play his first T20I in over 10 months. He has returned to the T20I team for the impending home series against South Africa. Notably, Babar is just nine runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in men's T20I cricket. The record is currently held by India's Rohit Sharma , who has scored a total of 4,231 runs in 159 matches. Here are further details.

Upcoming series Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa, starting on October 28 in Rawalpindi, could see a change in the record. Babar's last T20I appearance was against South Africa in December last year. He was dropped from the team thereafter but has now been recalled. The last two matches of the series will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on October 31 and November 2.

Stats Here are Babar's T20I numbers Babar, who led Pakistan in the past three editions of the T20 World Cup, has scored 4,223 runs in 128 T20I matches at an average of 39.83 with three centuries and 36 fifties. It was his strike rate of 129.22 that earned him massive criticism. He was subsequently dropped from the team. Meanwhile, Babar could go past Rohit's tally in the series opener itself.