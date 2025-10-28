Here's why Shreyas Iyer was rushed to Sydney hospital: Details

Indian batting and the team's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was hospitalized in Sydney after sustaining a potentially fatal injury during the third ODI against Australia. The incident happened when Iyer took a brilliant catch to dismiss Alex Carey at the SCG, but in the process, he hurt his left rib cage and suffered internal bleeding. According to reports, BCCI medical team's prompt action on-ground saved Iyer's life.

Health update Iyer's condition deteriorated after the match After the match, Iyer was escorted to the dressing room where his condition deteriorated. His vital signs dropped to dangerously low levels, prompting immediate medical attention from the BCCI medical team. They stabilized him before he was rushed to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation. A BCCI statement later confirmed that Iyer had suffered a "laceration injury to the spleen."

Medical intervention ICC Medical Committee head praises BCCI medical team Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the ICC Medical Committee and BCCI Medical Panel, received Iyer's medical reports from Sydney. After reviewing them, he commended the BCCI medical staff for their timely intervention that saved Iyer's life. "Last but not least, congratulations to the medical team on the ground. Your timely diagnosis and immediate action saved a life," Pardiwala said in his email to the board.

Injury specifics BCCI issues statement on Iyer's injury The BCCI statement detailed Iyer's injury, saying he "sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region." It also said that scans revealed a laceration injury to the spleen and that he is "under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well." The Indian Team Doctor will stay in Sydney with Iyer to monitor his day-to-day progress as per the statement.