Ashes: Carey dismisses Broad's claim of Australia's weakest Test team

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has dismissed England's Stuart Broad 's assertion that the upcoming Ashes series will see Team Australia field its weakest Test team in 15 years. Carey, who was at the center of a major controversy during the last Ashes series in England, said some of Australia's "greatest Test players" are part of the current squad.

Series significance Carey on Bairstow run-out controversy Carey stressed that the five-match Ashes series is "what you play cricket for." He also said he wants to be more involved this year, despite the controversy surrounding his run-out of England's Jonny Bairstow in 2023. The Australian wicketkeeper said he tries hard to focus on his game but also understands the role of crowd chants in the history of cricket. "I want to be more involved this year," he was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

Team strength Carey defends Australia's Test team Broad's claim was based on Australia's injury-hit squad and an unsettled batting order. However, Carey defended his team, saying they have a "really experienced cricket team" that has been successful over the last few years under captain Pat Cummins. He also said some of Australia's greatest Test players are currently in this team. "I think internally the boys don't think they are written off, I think this group has been able to overcome any challenge that has come their way.