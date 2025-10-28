Ashes: Carey dismisses Broad's claim of Australia's weakest Test team
What's the story
Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has dismissed England's Stuart Broad's assertion that the upcoming Ashes series will see Team Australia field its weakest Test team in 15 years. Carey, who was at the center of a major controversy during the last Ashes series in England, said some of Australia's "greatest Test players" are part of the current squad.
Series significance
Carey on Bairstow run-out controversy
Carey stressed that the five-match Ashes series is "what you play cricket for." He also said he wants to be more involved this year, despite the controversy surrounding his run-out of England's Jonny Bairstow in 2023. The Australian wicketkeeper said he tries hard to focus on his game but also understands the role of crowd chants in the history of cricket. "I want to be more involved this year," he was quoted as saying by news.com.au.
Team strength
Carey defends Australia's Test team
Broad's claim was based on Australia's injury-hit squad and an unsettled batting order. However, Carey defended his team, saying they have a "really experienced cricket team" that has been successful over the last few years under captain Pat Cummins. He also said some of Australia's greatest Test players are currently in this team. "I think internally the boys don't think they are written off, I think this group has been able to overcome any challenge that has come their way.
Bowling prowess
Cummins's absence won't affect Australia, says Carey
Despite Cummins's absence, Carey said Australia's bowling stocks have "never been stronger." He pointed to Scott Boland's impressive record as proof of this. He also backed Steve Smith to fill in for Cummins as captain, saying not much would change for the group with his experience and tactical acumen. "Steve has experience and he is excited to step in the role and he has a great tactical brain," he said.