Listing batters with 2,500-plus runs vs Australia in ODIs 

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have gone past the 2,500-run mark against Australia in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The duo achieved this milestone during India's nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI at Sydney on Saturday. On this note, we list down the players with 2,500 runs against Australia in ODIs.

#3 Virat Kohli - 2,525 runs After bagging ducks in the first two games, Kohli returned to form with an unbeaten 74 off 81 balls in Sydney. This knock took him to 2,525 runs across 53 games against the Aussies at a fine average of 53.72. The batting talisman owns 24 scores of 50 or more against the Aussies, including eight tons. No other non-opener has even six centuries against the Men in Yellow.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 2,609 runs Rohit played a brilliant innings of 121* runs off 125 balls in the aforementioned game. He has now raced to 2,609 runs across 49 games versus Australia at a sensational average of 59.29. His tally includes nine tons and 10 fifties. The dasher is now tied with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most ODI tons against them. Rohit is also the only batter with an ODI double-hundred versus the Aussies, having scored 209 in the 2013 Bengaluru affair.