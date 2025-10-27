By the numbers: Jannik Sinner owns third-most titles since 2020

World number two, Jannik Sinner , won the 2025 Vienna Open after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. Sinner battled cramps to produce a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win after two hours and 29 minutes. This was the first set he dropped in the tournament. Notably, the Italian now has 22 ATP titles, including four this year. He now has the third-most ATP honors since 2020.

Record Sinner joins this list As mentioned, Sinner has raced to 22 tour-level titles. His tally includes four Grand Slam honors, the first of which came in 2024 (Australian Open). According to Opta, Sinner now has the most ATP titles since the start of 2020. He is only behind his current rival Carlos Alcaraz (24) and Serbian ace Novak Djokovic (23) in this regard.

Form Sublime form in 2025 Sinner has been in sublime form in 2025. According to ATP, he currently has a win-loss record of 48-6 in the season. He earlier won the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Sinner has a 26-2 record at Grand Slams this year, losing the French Open and US Open finals. He is one of only a few players with four-plus titles this year (4).

Do you know? Incredible feats for Sinner Earlier this year, Sinner became the first Italian man to reach the Italian Open final. He also became the first Italian man to win Wimbledon (singles). Notably, Sinner beat two-time reigning champion Alcaraz to win The Championships.