West Indies humble Bangladesh in 1st T20I: Key stats

After losing the ODI series, West Indies beat Bangladesh in the 1st T20I at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. On yet another spin-friendly track, the Windies racked up 165/3 (20) after electing to bat first. The WI bowlers later made light work of Bangladesh, bowling them out for 104. The hosts were down to 57/5 in the ninth over.

Start Positive start for WI West Indies saw a 59-run opening stand between Alick Athanaze and Brandon King. Rishad Hossain gave Bangladesh their first breakthrough in the form of Athanaze. The latter was knocked over, scoring a 27-ball 34 (4 fours and 1 six). Brandon King later fell to Taskin Ahmed for a 36-ball 33. Ahmed dismissed Sherfane Rutherford on the very next ball, reducing WI to 82/3.

Partnership Hope, Powell shine for WI The rest of WI's innings was controlled by skipper Shai Hope and Rovman Powell. Hope slammed a 28-ball 46* (1 four and 4 sixes), while Powell returned unbeaten on 44 off 28 balls (1 four and 4 sixes). In 52 T20Is, the former owns 1,256 runs (SR: 138.47). He is closing in on 5,000 T20 runs. Meanwhile, Powell now has 1,969 T20I runs.

Information Taskin Ahmed takes two wickets Taskin Ahmed was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers, finishing with 3-0-36-2. Notably, Nusum Ahmed bowled 14 dot balls in his four-over spell. Rishad Hossain took the remaining wicket.

Bangladesh How Bangladesh innings panned out Bangladesh had a poor start, losing Tanzid Hasan (15), Litton Das (5), Saif Hassan (8), and Shamim Hossain (1) in the Powerplay. Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales helped WI seal the first six overs. Although Towid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Nasum Ahmed stuck around, Bangladesh lost control in the second half. Although Taskin and Mustafizur Rahman hung around, Bangladesh were restricted to 149/10.