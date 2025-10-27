WODI WC: Shafali Verma replaces Pratika Rawal in India's squad

Star opener Shafali Verma has been added to India's squad as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, ahead of their 2025 Women's ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia. The decision was made after Rawal suffered an ankle injury during India's final league-stage match against Bangladesh on Sunday. Verma, who wasn't part of the main or reserve squads, recently scored runs against Haryana in domestic cricket.

Official approval ICC confirms Verma's inclusion The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the inclusion of Verma in India's squad for the Women's World Cup 2025. "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 has approved Shafali Verma as a replacement for Pratika Rawal in the India squad," an ICC press release said. It remains to be seen if India straightaway draft Verma into the XI.

Injury Details of Rawal's injury Rawawl suffered the injury while fielding during India's last league-stage match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai. It occurred in the 21st over when Sharmin Akhter hit Deepti Sharma at deep midwicket. While Rawal chased after the ball, her foot got stuck in the turf, and she twisted her ankle before falling. Rawal was seen in pain, clutching her ankle. Although a stretcher was brought for her, she managed to get up with the help of medical staff and left.

Player profile Verma hasn't played WODIs of late As mentioned, Verma was not included in India's Women's World Cup squad. Pratika Rawal was preferred as Smriti Mandhana's opening partner. Notably, Verma has not played an ODI for India since October 2024, though she has been involved with India A in the 50-over format. She scored 52 against Australia A in Brisbane in August and 70 against New Zealand in Bengaluru in September. The 21-year-old was part of India's 2022 WODI World Cup squad.