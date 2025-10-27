How Australia's T20I side has fared at Manuka Oval
What's the story
After competing in a thrilling ODI series, Australia and India are set to clash in five T20Is Down Under. The first of the five-match series will be held at the iconic Manuka Oval in Canberra. As of now, the venue has hosted five T20Is, including Australia. Four of them produced results. Have a look at Australia's T20I record on this ground.
Record
Australia's overall record at Manuka Oval
According to ESPNcricinfo, Australia have a win-loss record of 2-2 at Manuka Oval in T20Is. Their 2022 fixture against England here was washed out. While the Aussies have beaten Pakistan and Sri Lanka at this venue, they have lost to England and India. In December 2020, India beat Australia by 11 runs at Manuka Oval. The Virat Kohli-led side successfully defended 161/7.
Information
Overall record in T20Is
Overall, Australia have played 214 T20Is since the format's introduction in 2005. They have a 121-85 win-loss record (Tied: 3, NR: 5). The Aussies have lost 20 and won 11 T20Is against India across 32 encounters (NR: 1).
Information
More on ground and pitch
The pitch at Manuka Oval is usually batting-friendly. As the surface is slow, spinners are in action throughout the match. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 150. Notably, the ground has long straight boundaries of up to 80 meters.