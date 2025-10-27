Australia vs India, 2025 T20I series: All we know

After a hard-fought ODI series, Team India will now shift its focus to the T20I series against Australia Down Under. The five-match T20I series will start on October 29 in Canberra. This series is part of India's preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that India have never lost a T20I series against Australia Down Under.

Fixture details Venues and schedule of T20I series The first T20I between Australia and India will be held at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on October 29. This will be followed by the second match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31. The third T20I will take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on November 2. Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast will host the fourth match on November 6, while The Gabba in Brisbane will witness the fifth and final game of this series on November 8.

Viewing options Broadcast details and timing All five matches of the upcoming T20I series will start at 1:45pm IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior. In India, the series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, fans can also catch all the live action on the JioHotstar app and website.

Record A look at head-to-head record The two teams have locked horns in 32 T20Is to date, with India winning 20. While Australia have prevailed in 11 games, one was abandoned. According to ESPNcricinfo, India have a 7-4 win-loss record against Australia Down Under. They also lead 10-5 against Australia at home. As mentioned, Australia have never defeated India in a home T20I series (multiple matches). India routed the Aussies 3-0 away from home in 2016.

Australia Mitchell Marsh set to lead Australia Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott (first three matches only), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (last three matches only), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (last two matches only), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (first two matches only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wicket-keeper), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

Information India spearheaded by Suryakumar Yadav; Hardik Pandya unavailable India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar. Notably, the injured Hardik Pandya is unavailable for the Australia tour.