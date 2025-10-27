Where will Babar Azam bat in South Africa T20Is?

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam is set to play his first T20I in over 10 months. He recently returned to the T20I fold for the impending home series against South Africa. Ahead of the white-ball leg, head coach Mike Hesson has confirmed Babar will bat at No. 3. The decision is part of a strategy to strengthen Pakistan's batting line-up ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup .

Team dynamics Hesson explains the decision Hesson explained how Fakhar Zaman's exclusion has opened up the No. 3 slot for Babar in T20Is. "I certainly endorse his selection, with Fakhar Zaman sent to first-class cricket. We've had a conversation with him, and he wants to come back into the One-Day scene," Hesson said. "That created an opportunity for another top-order player, and it's a great opportunity to get Babar back into the squad. He's likely to bat at three."

Fan excitement Babar's last T20I appearance Babar's last T20I match was against South Africa in Centurion in December last year. His return has sparked a wave of excitement among fans who are eager to see him lead Pakistan's batting order once again. The T20I series between hosts Pakistan and South Africa starts on Saturday, October 28, in Rawalpindi. The two sides will play two more T20Is before clashing in the three-match ODI series.