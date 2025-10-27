Women's World Cup 2025: Key details of four semi-finalists

The 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup has entered its knockout stage after a month-long group phase. Australia, England, South Africa, and co-hosts India have made it to the semi-finals. The final four teams will battle for a place in the championship match on Sunday, November 2. Notably, Australia are the only side without a defeat in the ongoing tournament.

Match details Dates, venues, and timings The two Women's ODI World Cup semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30. First up, England will take on South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 29. The next day, Australia will clash with India at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both matches are scheduled to start at 3:00pm IST.

Points table A look at standings (top 3) Australia, the seven-time champions, topped the 2025 WODI World Cup league-stage table. They won six of their seven games, with one match being abandoned due to rain. With 13 points, the Aussies have a Net Run Rate of +2.102. England follow Australia with 11 points. They won five of their seven matches (NR: 1. Their NRR reads +1.233. South Africa are third with five wins and two defeats (NRR: -0.379).

India How India's campaign has panned out India have had mixed results in the ongoing tournament. They started with successive wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, three close defeats thereafter hurt their campaign. They lost to South Africa, Australia, and England despite being in the driving seat. While India bounced back in a must-win clash against New Zealand, their final fixture against Bangladesh was marred by rain. India finished fourth with an NRR of +0.628.