WODI World Cup: Pratika Rawal to miss semi-final against Australia

Star opener Pratika Rawal is set to miss India's 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia due to an ankle injury. The 25-year-old suffered the injury while fielding during India's last league-stage match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai. It occurred in the 21st over when Sharmin Akhter hit Deepti Sharma at deep midwicket. While Rawal chased after the ball, her foot got stuck in the turf, and she twisted her ankle before falling.

Match impact Details of her injury As the ball raced away to the boundary, Rawal was seen in pain, clutching her ankle. Although a stretcher was brought for her, she managed to get up with the help of medical staff and hobbled off the field. The match was eventually abandoned, with India finishing their innings at 8.4 overs before rain interrupted play. In Rawal's absence, Amanjot Kaur opened alongside Smriti Mandhana when India batted after Bangladesh.

Condition Statement on Rawal's condition Earlier in the day, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed that Rawal is being monitored by the medical team, and she hopes for a quick update on her condition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also issued a statement on Rawal's injury. "Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress," the board wrote on X.

Information Key batter for India Rawal has been a key player for India in the ongoing World Cup, scoring 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33. She also scored a century against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai. Rawal recently completed 1,000 runs in WODIs.