Yashasvi Jaiswal set to play Ranji Trophy: Details here
Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has confirmed his availability for Mumbai's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan. The game is set to start on November 1 in Jaipur. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules, all contracted players are required to feature in domestic tournaments when not on national duty. After the Ranji Trophy match, Jaiswal will open for India in the South Africa Test series at home.
Jaiswal, a key player for India, hasn't played any domestic cricket this season due to his international commitments. His last appearance was in January when he represented Mumbai during a group-stage match against Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the game also featured other prominent names like Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.
In May this year, Jaiswal withdrew his request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to switch from Mumbai to Goa. The young opener had previously applied for an NOC in April, citing personal reasons for the move. Notably, Jaiswal shifted from Suriyawan in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi to Mumbai at the age of 11. In 26 Tests for India, Jaiswal has racked up 2,428 runs at a remarkable average of 51.65. This includes 7 tons and 12 half-centuries.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal has racked up 4,520 runs from 46 First-Class games at an incredible average of 56.50. He has hammered 16 centuries and as many half-centuries in red-ball cricket as of now.