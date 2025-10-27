Temba Bavuma set to lead South Africa in India Tests

Timeline

SA bolstered with Bavuma's presence

Bavuma, who missed the Pakistan Test series due to injury, will not feature in the white-ball leg. However, he will be part of the South Africa A side that takes on India A in a First-Class match in Bengaluru before joining the senior Test squad. Bavuma, who led SA to the 2025 ICC World Test Championship title, has scored 3,708 runs from 64 Tests at an average of 38.22. The tally includes 4 tons and 25 half-centuries.