Temba Bavuma set to lead South Africa in India Tests
What's the story
Temba Bavuma is set to lead South Africa in their upcoming two-match Test series against India. Bavuma missed South Africa's recently concluded Test series against Pakistan due to a calf injury, but he has recovered from the same. The India-SA matches are set to take place from November 14 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the 2nd Test from November 22.
Timeline
SA bolstered with Bavuma's presence
Bavuma, who missed the Pakistan Test series due to injury, will not feature in the white-ball leg. However, he will be part of the South Africa A side that takes on India A in a First-Class match in Bengaluru before joining the senior Test squad. Bavuma, who led SA to the 2025 ICC World Test Championship title, has scored 3,708 runs from 64 Tests at an average of 38.22. The tally includes 4 tons and 25 half-centuries.
Team adjustments
No other changes in SA's Test squad
Bavuma's return is the only change in the Proteas side for the India series. He has replaced middle-order batter David Bedingham, who didn't play in either of the matches against Pakistan. The squad also features three specialist spinners in the form of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Corbin Bosch are the only three pacers.
Information
SA squad for India Tests
SA squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Kyle Verreynne.