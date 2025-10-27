Ranji Trophy: Shahbaz Ahmed's six-fer powers Bengal against Gujarat

Bengal have put themselves in a commanding position in their ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat at Eden Gardens. The team ended their first innings at 279 before bundling out the visitors for just 167. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was the start of the second innings, claiming wickets on his return after an injury layoff of over five months due to a shoulder dislocation. Here we decode his performance.

Comeback performance A sensational return for Shahbaz Shahbaz, who was doubtful to play and picked for his batting, made a significant impact on his return. He bowled a disciplined 19-over spell and took six wickets for just 34 runs. His victims included captain Manan Hingrajia and Umang Patel. While he claimed four wickets on Day 2, his other two scalps came on Day 3 morning. Meanwhile, ace pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets in the innings.

Stats Fifth fifer for Shahbaz Playing his 35th First-Class game as per ESPNcricinfo, Shahbaz has raced to 109 wickets at an average of around 22-plus. This was his fifth fifer as he also owns six four-wicket hauls. The spinner also has a match haul of 10 wickets. With the bat, he has clocked 1,894 runs at an average of 42-plus. He has tallied 15 50-plus scores, including a hundred.