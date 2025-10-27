Pratika Rawal to miss Women's WC semi-final against Australia: Report
Indian women's cricket team opener Pratika Rawal is set to miss the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia due to injury, as per RevSportz. The reported decision comes after she sustained a knee and ankle injury during a league match against Bangladesh. Scans have revealed that the 25-year-old is suffering from a "severe ankle sprain with a fracture," raising concerns over her potential exit from the tournament.
Details of the incident
The injury occurred in the 21st over of the match when Rawal was fielding near the midwicket boundary. As she attempted to save a boundary, her right foot got stuck in the ground, twisting her ankle and causing her to fall in pain. A stretcher was immediately sent but with help from team physiotherapist, she managed to walk off the field.
Rawal's exceptional form in the tournament
Rawal's absence from the semi-final match is a major concern for the Indian women's cricket team. The opener has been in phenomenal form throughout the tournament, scoring 308 runs in six matches at an average of 51.33. This includes a match-winning century against New Zealand in a crucial game earlier in the tournament.
India's last group stage match
The injury to Rawal came during India's last group stage match against Bangladesh, which was marred by two long rain breaks. In the 21st over of Bangladesh's innings, she overran a ball while fielding at the midwicket boundary and twisted her right ankle. The ground had soaked in plenty of rain throughout the evening, making it even more difficult for players to navigate.