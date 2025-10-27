Pratika Rawal to miss Women's WC semi-final against Australia: Report 

Indian women's cricket team opener Pratika Rawal is set to miss the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia due to injury, as per RevSportz. The reported decision comes after she sustained a knee and ankle injury during a league match against Bangladesh. Scans have revealed that the 25-year-old is suffering from a "severe ankle sprain with a fracture," raising concerns over her potential exit from the tournament.

Incident details Details of the incident The injury occurred in the 21st over of the match when Rawal was fielding near the midwicket boundary. As she attempted to save a boundary, her right foot got stuck in the ground, twisting her ankle and causing her to fall in pain. A stretcher was immediately sent but with help from team physiotherapist, she managed to walk off the field.

Impact assessment Rawal's exceptional form in the tournament Rawal's absence from the semi-final match is a major concern for the Indian women's cricket team. The opener has been in phenomenal form throughout the tournament, scoring 308 runs in six matches at an average of 51.33. This includes a match-winning century against New Zealand in a crucial game earlier in the tournament.